Boone - Daniel C. Brogden, age 64, of Boone, left his earthly body on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Daniel Conklin Brogden was born on March 4, 1956. 3-4-56. He always laughed about that. He was born in Boone, IA to Arnold "Smoke" and Dorothy Brogden. He was the third child in the family, big brother, Dr. Kim Brogden and wife, Kathy, live in Coralville, IA. Only sister, Jane Larwick and husband, Loren, live in Washington State.
He graduated from Boone High School in 1974. He was a part of the football, swim, and track teams. He married Rebecca Bridges in 1974, and there were two children born of that marriage. Travis Brogden and wife, Amy, and Tracy Brogden (deceased) and wife, Sarah Brogden Simpson. Dan and Rebecca were later divorced. Dan married Cyndi Smith Vodenik in 1983 and took on the role of the day to day dad to her two children, Christine Smith and husband, Jason, and Ronald J. Vodenik Jr. and wife, Sarah. Dan and Cyndi had one child together, Lee Brogden and wife, Jynette. Dan and Cyndi bought a house in 1984 and moved in and made it their home. Dan did a lot of remodeling and truly never though Cyndi would quit coming up with new ideas for improvements or paint schemes. They still live in that home.
Dan was extremely proud of his grandchildren, and now will be each and everyone's personal guardian angel. Alexander J. Vodenik, Jackson D. Smith, Morgan T. Smith, ShyAnne D. Brogden, Fischer J. Brogden, Olivia K. Brogden, Walker C. Smith, Gracie Jane Vodenik, Lucie Lou Vodenik, Avery L. Brogden, Hank T. Brogden, Cooper J. Vodenik, Harper S. Brogden, and Andrea L Brogden.
One of Dan's favorite vacations ever was a couple years ago when the family went to see Jane, and traveled into California and the redwood forests. He saw things he had only seen in movies. It was a lasting favorite memory.
Then there is the brother from another mother, Dean House and wife, Ruth. No two people ever became as good as friends after their first meeting as those two. Dan and Dean could talk to each other, think for each other, and finish each other's sentences. They did just about everything together- racing, boating, fishing, deer hunting, and lots of just plain goofing off. Best of buds forever, he will always watch over Dean-O.
Dan never heard, read, or saw a joke he didn't like. He often tried to repeat them with failure. Everyone was appreciative when he learned how to copy, paste, and email. Dan had a light heartedness about him. He always would look for the good in things. He wasn't the glass is half empty kind of guy, he was it is half full. He could make a best friend mad, but in the next sentence have the guy laughing his head off, all gone, all forgotten.
Dan raised his family that way too. Mom was the disciplinarian and dad was the buddy. He loved his children more than life itself. Not everyone can come into a marriage with two children and have the wife already have two children all very young, the youngest not quite 2. He made it fun and a family, and quickly added one more boy, the tie that binds the whole family. The family of seven had a lot of fun doing crazy things together! Dan was great at making up games to play because money was tight. If he could not find something to do, it would have unbelievable. Bag swings, bike ramps, carpet football, down the stair on cushions. Dan was the best dad and most fun one ever! So that of course made him a super grandpa. When the first one was born, Alex, he wouldn't hold him much, he said, "Nah, when he can hold my hand and get in the truck, we can be buds." He continued that same theory with all the grandchildren, girls and boys. He loved them so much, he tried to never ever miss an event they were in. He let Cyndi do the loud screaming and he watched and patted them on the back afterwards.
This will sound funny to some, but one of Dan's greatest loves was his job. He worked for Northern Natural Gas for 45 years. He started as a temp right after graduation. He worked for his Uncle Conklin Gay in the welding shop back then. Later that year, a job became open and he got hired full-time by Ray Henriksen. He worked as a maintenance person for years and then took a job in Redfield as a mechanic in 1983. He worked out in the field and in the plant operations until he took a Safety Specialist job. One thing Dan never did was complain about his job. He always said it was the greatest company to work for. Even when he lost a ton of money in the collapse of Enron, he would say, "It's okay, what's money? I got a good life, a nice home, good friends, and still have a job. What else does a guy need?" He made hundreds of friends in his years with Northern, way too many to name, but he was always a little extra fond of two special gals, Patty Statton and Heather Martin. They were not just co-employees, they were best friends. He will be watching over all of Northern now from a different view, but he will be there.
Dan was an immensely proud 20- year member of the Mirza Masonic Lodge and Fez-B Shrine Club.
In thinking about what Dan would want you to remember about him. He always said he hoped he was a good husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and friend. Remember your own individual times you spent with Daniel, he never forgot anyone ever.
Dan was a baptized and confirmed Christian and believed in the afterlife. He left his earthly body to join his beloved grandparents, parents, and son in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ.
