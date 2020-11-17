Daniel L. Veeder
Boone - Daniel L. Veeder, 93, of Boone, passed away on November 15, 2020, at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone. He was born February 25, 1927 to Leo and Mabelle (Desing) Veeder on a farm southeast of Belmond, Iowa. He graduated from Belmond High School in 1944.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone.
Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January of 1945 and served on active duty until August of 1946. He shipped out on the USS Biloxi in July of 1945 and was in the Philippines when the war ended with Japan on August 15. The following month, he went to Nagasaki, Japan, where the Biloxi evacuated POWs. Following his discharge, he worked various jobs, and received his barber's license in 1950. He barbered in Belmond until moving to Boone in 1951, where he barbered full time until 1975. He then began working at the US Department of Energy Ames Laboratory on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, first in the Security Department and then as a lab mailman. He retired from the lab in 1992, but continued to barber part time.
Dan married Chris Halvorsen of Detroit, Michigan on January 22, 1950 in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Dan was an active member of the Augustana Lutheran Church, Boone Lions Club, Boone County Hospital Auxiliary with Telecare, Friends of Ericson Public Library, Friends of Mamie's Birthplace, and Friends of the Madrid Home. He was a charter member of Boone County Historical Society and of the Iowa Railroad Historical Society, where he served as a tour guide.
He was preceded in death by his wife, three sisters, two brothers-in-law, and one great-nephew. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Corrine "Corky" and Toby Anderson of Boone, Iowa; and two sons and daughters-in-law, Grant and Kim Veeder of Waterloo, Iowa, and Mitch and Jayne Veeder of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; step-grandson, Toby (Heather) Anderson and grandchildren, Brooke (Romy) Ricafort, Jenna (Lenny) Solis, Ryan Veeder, Sean Veeder, Lydia (Bradley) Vogel, and Kelsey (Bryce) Coon; and great-grandchildren, Tori Lynn and T.J. Anderson, and Ryder and Audrey Ricafort.
Dan said he could never read a note of music, but he sang in the church choir since 1954. He believed in having a good laugh every day, because it's good medicine.
The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Eastern Star, who treated Dan with love and affection in his years there.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Dan's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Dan Veeder Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA, 50036, for later designation.