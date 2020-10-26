Darrell Laverne Lundien
Boone - The family of Darrell Laverne Lundien, age 87, of Boone, mourn his passing in the early hours of October 23, 2020 peacefully in his home.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone directly followed by a short celebration of life at 6:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing regulations will be mandatory for attendance.
Darrell was born May 8, 1933 in Ogden, Iowa, the son of Everett and Sylvia (Sampson) Lundien. He made his career at Bridgestone Firestone in Des Moines, working for 32 years in management and also served his country overseas in the Korean War. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in business from Drake University while working fulltime to take care of his small family.
Darrell was united in marriage to Karen Lynne Ingalls of Boone, Iowa on September 18, 1955 and were soon joined by their only daughter, Kelli Michelle.
Darrell was always quick with a joke and well loved for his short poem writing, strong work ethic, year-round tan, and his undying devotion to his family. He split his time later in life between Iowa and California where he enjoyed the sun and scenery of the beach, also working at Armstrong Tire and Century 21 Realty there. His other personal interests included attending car shows, air shows, and riding motorcycles as a younger man. One of Darrell's most memorable trips, is when he was invited on the Honor Flight to Washington DC with other Korean Veterans.
He was a member of the Masonic Temple, the Cerebral Palsy Board of Iowa, Toast Masters, and member of the congregation of the First United Methodist Church of Boone where he and Karen were active in youth groups and most recently attended Marion Street United Methodist.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Sylvia Lundien; mother and father-in-law, Max and Evelyn Ingalls; brother, Dean Lundien; and niece, Lori Lundien.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Karen Lundien; his daughter, Kelli (Wade) Johnson; two grandchildren, Lauren Grabau and Ryan (Annalissa Vance) Grabau; his brand new great-grandson, Theodore Grabau; and his younger brother, Dennis (Debbie) Lundien; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Catherine) Ingalls; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences me be left to Darrell's family at www.shroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Marion Street United Methodist Church, 717 West 5th Street, Boone, IA 50036.