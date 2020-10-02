Darrell Tingwald
Boone - Darrell Tingwald, age 93, of Boone and the Westhaven Community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Darrell Walter Tingwald was born to Walter and Lorraine (Vogler) Tingwald on July 17, 1927 in Boone. He graduated from Boone High School in 1946.
Darrell worked for his dad as a farmhand for a few years before he enlisted in the United States Army in 1950. He served in the Korean War for almost two years and was discharged in 1952. After his service, he returned to Boone to continue farming. He "retired" from farming when he was 65 but kept helping at the farm up until he was 90.
Darrell was united in marriage with Ardith Blaess in 1954. Darrell and Ardith raised three children: Mark, Dianna, and Susan. Ardith passed away in 1986. Darrell later was united in marriage with Joni Jones in 1989 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boone.
Darrell was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was an usher and an elder in the past, also a lifelong member of the VFW Post 817, and a member of the American Legion Post 56. For many years, Darrell helped his long-time friend at the funeral home. With all he did, Darrell was a social and caring person.
Darrell and Joni had great years and memories together. They would spend the winters in Texas for more than a decade. Darrell also enjoyed playing cards and bowling, watching his grandchildren's activities, and loved to support the Iowa State Cyclones. He was known for his cleanliness. His car used to be spotless, because he would clean it after each drive home.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Joni Tingwald of Boone; children, Mark Tingwald of Boone, Dianna (Leon) Shearer of Waukee, Susan (Denny) Vaudt of Storm Lake, Julie (Travis) Prouty of Boone, and Scott (Teri) Jones of Ankeny; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lorraine Tingwald; wife, Ardith Tingwald on October 6, 1986; grandson, Jeff Forret; and sisters, Jean Bjustrom and Lois Titman.
