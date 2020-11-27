1/1
Donald D. Shirley
1934 - 2020
Boone - Donald D. Shirley, 85, of 1104 Country Club Drive, Boone, Iowa passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born December 21, 1934 in Belle Plaine, Iowa to Lloyd and Lulu Shirley. In the late 1940s the family moved to Algona, Iowa where Don graduated from High School in 1952.
After high school, Don started a career with the Iowa State Highway Commission as a rodman on a survey crew in Sioux City, Iowa. Don moved into the main office in Ames, Iowa in the early '60s holding various positions both for the Highway Commission and the Iowa Department of Transportation with over 46 years of service.
In 1957, Don married Karin Grauer of Cherokee, Iowa. They were married for nearly 63 years and had three children.
Later in his career, Don served as President of the American Right of Way Association's Iowa Chapter and after retirement served many years on the board of directors for Members 1st Credit Union in Ames, Iowa. He also enjoyed driving cars for Moffitt's Ford in Boone.
Over the years, Don enjoyed fishing trips in Minnesota with various fishing buddies.
Don was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Boone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; and one sister, Karen Lou Shirley of Yellow Springs, Ohio.
Survivors include his wife Karin of Boone, Iowa; daughter Renee of Boone, Iowa; son Kevin and daughter-in-law Lori of Boone, Iowa; grandson Nicholas and great-granddaughter Ryan of Urbandale, Iowa, and brother in law Michael Jones of Yellow Springs, Ohio.
Memorials may be directed towards the Boone Area Humane Society or Trinity Lutheran Church and can be sent to C/O Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, Iowa 50036.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Bass Point Cemetery, with Rev. Lindsay Watkins officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home
515-432-4550

Published in Boone News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Directors
609 7th Street
Boone, IA 50036-0505
(515) 432-4550
