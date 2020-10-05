Dorothy Ann Clifton
Boone - Dorothy Ann (Barrow) Clifton, 90, of Boone, Iowa, passed away on September 30, 2020, while a resident of Adel Acres nursing home in Adel, Iowa.
Dorothy was born on July 2, 1930, to Morton and Bess Barrow in Boone. She graduated from Boone High School in 1948 and while in high school, met her future husband, Robert (Pinky) Clifton. They were united in marriage in 1950 and had two children, Christopher and Dondee.
After her husband completed his education at the University of Iowa, they resided in many locales, including Iowa City, IA; Boone, IA; Whitten, IA; Madras, OR; Ackley, IA; and, finally, retired in their hometown of Boone. Dorothy was a fairly private person who enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting with close friends, painting the woodworking objects created by her husband, reading, watching old Western TV shows and John Wayne movies... especially "McClintock," and, of course watching her beloved University of Iowa Hawkeyes play basketball.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents Bess and Morton Barrow; her husband Robert; two brothers, Jack and Raymond Barrow; a sister, Lois (Charles) Ray; a stillborn daughter, Lou Ann, and a grandson, Casey Clifton.
She is survived by two children: Christopher (Karen) Clifton and Dondee (Craig) Stearns; foster son, Carl (Anne) Teske; five grandchildren: Ryan, Reed, Brooke, Brady, and Katie; and four great-grandchildren: Grant, Carter, Lillian, and Kevin.
A private family graveside service took place at Grand Ridge Cemetery in rural Boone County on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Memorials in Dorothy's name are suggested to the Quakerdale Foundation or Meals on Wheels and can be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, Iowa 50036.
