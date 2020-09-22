Earl E. Berntsen
Boone - Earl E. Berntsen, age 88, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Earl was born on June 5, 1932 in Des Moines to Martin and Mariam Berntsen.
Within his time on earth, Earl was a soldier, a truck driver, a welder, a husband, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. Earl was a fan of traditional jazz and self-taught on the clarinet and saxophone. The loves of his life were Jesus, family, and jazz.
Earl is reunited with his wife, Shirley; his daughters, Belinda and Sharleen; his parents Martin and Mariam Berntsen; and sister, Francine.
Earl is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Joe) Fritcher, Diana Berntsen, Cynthia (Uday) Poonamallee and Jennifer Berntsen; along with 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Earl's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
.