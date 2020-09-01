Edmund Lewis Henderson
Boone - Edmund Lewis Henderson, age 75, of rural Boone, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Born on September 5, 1944 at the Boone County Hospital, Edmund was the son of Loren and Marguerite (McClarnan) Henderson. He graduated from United Community High School in 1962. Edmund began working at a lumberyard in Ames. He was united in marriage to Julia Ann Beirman on October 27, 1962. He then worked for at the Larson Lumberyard in Slater, later purchasing the business and renaming it to Tri County Building Center. He operated the lumberyard until his retirement.
During his retirement, Edmund enjoyed hobby farming and raising cattle, hogs, and sheep with his grandson, Jake. He was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan, especially basketball and football. Edmund enjoyed antiquing and collecting pedal tractors.
Edmund is survived by a son, Richard Henderson of Leon; a daughter, Shelly Carter of Ames; a grandson, Jake Carter of rural Boone; sisters: Betty McCoy, Shirley Tingley, and Sharon Landis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julia in 2012; and sisters: Darlene Nystrom, Vivian Wilson, Helen Eppert, Beverly Rohwer, and Ruth Greco.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Log Cabin in Slater. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association, Iowa Chapter, 3636 Westtown Parkway, Suite 204, Des Moines, Iowa 50266, in memory of Lew and Julia Henderson.