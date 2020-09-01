Elvera Bollenbaugh
Boone - Elvera Ruth (Peterson) Bollenbaugh, age 80, of Boone, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Boone County Hospital.
There will be no services held for Elvera. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Moingona.
Elvera R. (Peterson) Bollenbaugh was born on October 3, 1939 to Edwin C. and Gay H. (Olson) Peterson in Dayton. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1957.
Elvera was united in marriage with John Leonard Bollenbaugh on February 4, 1978. The couple lived in Sunrise Beach, MO for about a decade, enjoying their retirement. When John passed away in 2004, Elvera moved back to Boone to be close to family.
Elvera was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Boone and she was involved in the Firefighters' Wives Group while John was working. She enjoyed playing cards and doing crossword puzzles.
Elvera is survived by her sons, Brent Richey and Wayne (Lynn) Richey of Stockton, MO; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Caryl (Chuck) Erickson of Boone, Alice Keenan of Boone, Glenda Smalley of Boone, and Juanita Hankins of Corwith, IA; brother, Earl Peterson of Dayton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Bollenbaugh; her parents, Edwin and Gay Peterson; daughter, Brenda Angove; son , Vaughn Richey; and sisters, Ormagene Koger and Ivadell Anderson.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Elvera's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the First United Methodist Church.