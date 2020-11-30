Gary Wiggins
Ames - Gary Wiggins, age 77, of Ames and formerly of St. Croix Falls, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gary Donald Wiggins was born on November 24, 1943 to Lawrence and Margaret (Mattson) Wiggins in Hollywood, CA. He moved to St. Croix Falls, WI in 2nd grade, where he grew up. He graduated from St. Croix Falls High School in 1961.
Gary enlisted in the Navy Reserve in 1962, and served actively from 1963 to 1965. Following his service, he earned a business degree from the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1968.
On February 1, 1969, Gary was united in marriage with Diane Lotvedt of Poplar, MT. The couple lived in Minnesota, until moving to Iowa. Gary began working in Des Moines at Banker's Life Insurance from 1969 to 1972.
Gary and Diane moved to Ames in November of 1972, where Gary took a position at Iowa State University as the Benefits Coordinator. He retired from Iowa State University in 2000.
Gary enjoyed target practice and gun shows, deer hunting in Wisconsin with his son, watching NASCAR on TV, riding motorcycles, and traveling. From the day trips to the Amana Colonies to many trips to MT, ND, WI, and MN.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Margaret Wiggins; aunt, Mildred; and uncle, Donnie. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane; children, Matt Wiggins of Boone and Janine (Daryl) Tellinghuisen of Ames; cousin, Russ (Coleen) Wiggins of WI; and lifelong friends, Lyle Jensen and Teresa (Jensen) Kruizenga.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Gary's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Gary Wiggins Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA, 50036, for later designation.