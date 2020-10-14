Geneva Stoneburner
Boone - Geneva Stoneburner, age 98, of Boone and the Westhaven Community, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home, with family by her side.
Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Boone. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Boone. Burial will be in Squire Boone Cemetery in rural Boone.
Geneva Caroline (Meyer) Stoneburner was born October 1, 1922 to Louis and Nettie (Block) Meyer in Lytton, Iowa. She graduated from Lytton High School in May of 1940.
Geneva married on June 28, 1945 to Edward Stoneburner of Boone. They were the parents of three daughters.
Geneva was employed in Sioux City, IA and Chicago, IL for Western Union during World War II. After the war, Ed and Geneva settled in Lytton, IA until 1951 when they moved to Boone where she has resided since. In later years, she was employed at Eastern Star Masonic Home for 15 years as a CNA.
In retirement, she enjoyed reading, crosswords, crocheting, and attending all the grandchildren's activities (concerts, games, and even rodeo). She was a member of 3 quilting groups and a long-standing member of First United Methodist Church. She also managed to earn the Governor's Volunteer Award, due to her volunteerism throughout the community. While she was a busy lady, Geneva never had too many kids to take under her wing. Geneva was "grandma" to many more than just her own grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; son-in-law, Doug Tonsfeldt; one granddaughter (by marriage), Kyla Wilson; and one great-grandson, Charlie Bishop.
Geneva is survived by three daughters, Jeanette Tonsfeldt, Carol (Dick) Wilson, and Sandi (Bill) Bishop; 9 grandchildren, Mike Tonsfeldt, Kim (Heath) Waddell, Denise (Bob) Wulf, Jim Wilson, Jon Wilson, Melissa (Mark) Elsberry; Joel (Kelsi) Wilson, Chad (Wenda) Bishop, and Jennifer (Wayne) Bruggeman; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special, longtime friend, Glenna McGinnis.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Geneva's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Geneva Stoneburner Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, Iowa, 50036.