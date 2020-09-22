Gertrud (Schmidt) Gregory
Boone - Trudy Gregory passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 84 years.
Trudy was born in Langen, Germany on December 13, 1935 to Karl Heinrich Schmidt and Maria Louise Schmidt. She then later met Lloyd D. Gregory while he was stationed in Germany during his active duty in the United States Air Force. They married on January 12, 1955 in Nui-Isenburg, Germany. During his time in the Air Force they traveled to many places but ended up calling their home Boone, Iowa in 1972, which was Lloyd's original hometown.
Trudy was preceded in death by her loving husband Lloyd Gregory after 61 years of marriage, and her son Donald Gregory Sr.
Those who are left to honor her memory include, her daughter Linda Nelson and her husband Kim Nelson of Boone, IA; sisters-in-law: Millie Louge of Boone, IA, and Lois Blocker of North Dakota; five grandchildren: Heidi Nelson and her partner Mike Hilsabeck, Melissa and Kyle Bennett, Travis Nelson and his partner Chelsy Stevens all of Boone, IA, Donald Gregory Jr. and his partner Kelli Springer of Boone, IA, and Amber Gregory and her partner Dathan Purdy of Madrid, IA; 13 great grandchildren: Brittany Peterson, Corey Carson, Hanna Carson, Brevin Bennett, Briley Bennett, Tanner Nelson, Gracie Nelson, Colten Nelson, Carter Nelson, Blake Gregory, Bradley Gregory, Jon Mozena, Jeremiah Mozena; and three great great grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends.
A private family service will take place with burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and may be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, Iowa 50036.
