1/1
Gertrud (Schmidt) Gregory
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrud (Schmidt) Gregory
Boone - Trudy Gregory passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 84 years.
Trudy was born in Langen, Germany on December 13, 1935 to Karl Heinrich Schmidt and Maria Louise Schmidt. She then later met Lloyd D. Gregory while he was stationed in Germany during his active duty in the United States Air Force. They married on January 12, 1955 in Nui-Isenburg, Germany. During his time in the Air Force they traveled to many places but ended up calling their home Boone, Iowa in 1972, which was Lloyd's original hometown.
Trudy was preceded in death by her loving husband Lloyd Gregory after 61 years of marriage, and her son Donald Gregory Sr.
Those who are left to honor her memory include, her daughter Linda Nelson and her husband Kim Nelson of Boone, IA; sisters-in-law: Millie Louge of Boone, IA, and Lois Blocker of North Dakota; five grandchildren: Heidi Nelson and her partner Mike Hilsabeck, Melissa and Kyle Bennett, Travis Nelson and his partner Chelsy Stevens all of Boone, IA, Donald Gregory Jr. and his partner Kelli Springer of Boone, IA, and Amber Gregory and her partner Dathan Purdy of Madrid, IA; 13 great grandchildren: Brittany Peterson, Corey Carson, Hanna Carson, Brevin Bennett, Briley Bennett, Tanner Nelson, Gracie Nelson, Colten Nelson, Carter Nelson, Blake Gregory, Bradley Gregory, Jon Mozena, Jeremiah Mozena; and three great great grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends.
A private family service will take place with burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and may be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, Iowa 50036.
Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home
515-432-4550

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boone News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Directors
609 7th Street
Boone, IA 50036-0505
(515) 432-4550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved