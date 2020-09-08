1/1
Harold Snedden Bentley
1917 - 2020
Harold Snedden Bentley
Boone - Harold Snedden Bentley, 102, stepped into heaven on September 3, 2020.
Harold was born on November 24, 1917 to James and Margaret Bentley in Boone, Iowa. Harold graduated from Jordan High School in 1935 and continued working with his family on their Boone County farm.
During World War II, Harold served his country in the Army Air Force from October 1942 to November 1945. He met Ruth Long at a Methodist church meeting and they were married on June 18, 1960. They made their home on the family farm which received the Century Farm designation in 1996. He retired from active farming in 1999 but lived there until October 2019.
When Harold wasn't doing farm work or tending the 1200+ square foot vegetable, fruit and flower garden, he enjoyed woodworking, reading and playing the organ.
Harold is survived by his three children: Priscilla (Mark) Zenor, Rachel (Rich) Burlingame and Bruce (Jen) Bentley. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Ashley (Zenor) Mitchell, Jacob Zenor, Jordan Zenor, Noah Zenor, Alex Bentley, Ian Bentley, Elizabeth Bentley and Aiden Bentley; as well as 4 great-grandchildren: Harper Mitchell, Breyer Mitchell, Dawson Mitchell and Haddie Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 8th at 3:00 pm at the First Evangelical Free Church, 1407 Kate Shelley Drive, Boone, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hidden Acres Christian Center in Dayton, Iowa. Memorial donations can be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, IA 50036.
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home
515-432-4550

Published in Boone News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
