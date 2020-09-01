Herman Ninneman

Boone - Herman Ninneman, 85, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone. No services are planned at this time. Lampe Funeral Home in Lake City is assisting the family.

Herman Frederick Ninneman was born on March 30, 1935 on the family farm near Fonda, Iowa to William and Louise (Holtorf) Ninneman. He graduated from Lytton High School then served in the United States Army. On December 12, 1953, Herman married Norma Brinker in Lake City, Iowa. He worked as a linotype operator for several newspapers, including the Boone News Republican, before being a graphic artist for the Iowa DOT. Herman was a longtime member of the Amestones Barbershop, and he loved to listen to and sing in Barbershop groups. He was a long time member of Augustana Lutheran Church and he loved singing at church and in church choirs, and also at the Eastern Star home.

Herman is survived by three children: Mike (Cindy) Ninneman of Custer, SD, Tena (Jeff) Springer of Winter, WI, and Janci Duran of Ankeny, IA; seven grandchildren: Kasey, Jamieson, Mallory, Alexis, Vince, Jovi, and Jaret; and 5 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters-in-Law: Lenor (Jim) Doering Brawner of Georgetown, TX and Helen Brinker of McAllen, TX, along with several great longtime friends from their card club in Boone.



