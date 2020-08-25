1/
Irma Lee Newton
1899 - 2020
Boone - Irma Lee Newton
Irma Lee Newton, 91, of Boone and formerly of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone. A graveside service for Irma Lee will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Boone, Iowa. Social distancing will be encouraged. The family requests that no flowers or memorials be given. Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden has been entrusted with arrangements. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com

Published in Boone News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
