Jacqueline Anderson
1935 - 2020
Nixa, MO - Jacqueline Anderson, 85, of Nixa, Missouri (formerly Boone, Iowa), passed away on
November 18, 2020, at Glendale Gardens Nursing Home in Springfield, Missouri. A private family graveside service will be held at South Marion Cemetery in Stratford, Iowa, with Rev. Christine Cowan officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, no family visitation is planned.
Jacqueline Anderson was born August 17, 1935, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Richard E. and Beulah (Morgan) Cook. She graduated from Ogden High School, Ogden, Iowa, in 1953. On April 2, 1953, Jacque married Carl Dean Anderson at the South Marion United Methodist Church south of Stratford.
Jacque worked for the majority of her career at the National Veterinary Services in Ames, Iowa, until her retirement on March 3, 1995.
Jacque was baptized on November 20, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ogden, Iowa, and was currently a member of the Prince of Peace ELCA Lutheran Church in Springfield, Missouri. Over the years, she enjoyed playing coronet in the Stratford Municipal Band, singing in the church choir, collecting Longaberger baskets, and spending time wintering in Weslaco, Texas, with her husband and friends.
Survivors include three sons, Mike (Lori) Anderson of Ogden, D. Craig (Susan) Anderson of Hoover, Alabama, and Doug (Kim) Anderson of Overland Park, Kansas; one daughter, Tresa (Floyd Dennis) Seibert of Nixa, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Jeremy) Gustafson of Huxley, Iowa; Cole Anderson of Ankeny, Iowa; Conner Anderson of Huxley, Iowa; Joel (Amanda) Anderson of Hoover, Alabama; Joshua (Casey) Seibert of Nixa, Missouri; Brooklyn Roberts of Springfield, Missouri; and Riley, Peyton, and Tatum Anderson of Overland Park, Kansas; and eight great-grandchildren, Lily and Hayley Gustafson; Brayden and Chandler Anderson; Noah and Jonathan Anderson; and Jackson and Jacob Seibert. Sisters-in-law and brother-in-law include: Sharon Wisecup of Boone; Wilma (Noel) Westrum of Stratford; and Marvelene Anderson of Stratford; plus numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jacque was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, in 2006; parents; sister Corinne; one grandchild, Matthew Seibert; brothers-in-law Pete Anderson, Leo Wisecup, and Johnny Nordback; and two nephews, Monte Westrum and Kerry Anderson.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Schroeder Stark-Welin Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service was held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at South Marion Cemetery in rural Hamilton County, with Pastor Christine Cowan officiating.
Online condolences may be left to Jacque's family at www.schroederfuneral.com.
Memorial donations may be left to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ogden, and can be sent C/O Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, IA 50036.

Published in Boone News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Directors
609 7th Street
Boone, IA 50036-0505
(515) 432-4550
