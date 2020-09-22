James "Jim" David Matt
Kansas City, MO - James "Jim" David Matt, age 79, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Kansas City, MO.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Boone, IA at a later date.
Jim was born on February 3, 1941 to Bill and Mary Matt, the sixth of seven Matt children. He graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1959. He enlisted in the United Stated Air Force after graduation and served four years.
Jim was united in marriage with Judy Thacker in 1961, and together they raised six children, all of the Kansas City area.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Judy, who passed away in 1990. He is survived by his six children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Tom (Jan) Matt of Boone; sister-in-law's, Joan (Haberer) Matt of Houston, TX and Priscilla (Paulson) Matt of Aurora, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Sacred Heart School.