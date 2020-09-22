1/1
James David "Jim" Matt
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" David Matt
Kansas City, MO - James "Jim" David Matt, age 79, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Kansas City, MO.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Boone, IA at a later date.
Jim was born on February 3, 1941 to Bill and Mary Matt, the sixth of seven Matt children. He graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1959. He enlisted in the United Stated Air Force after graduation and served four years.
Jim was united in marriage with Judy Thacker in 1961, and together they raised six children, all of the Kansas City area.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Judy, who passed away in 1990. He is survived by his six children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Tom (Jan) Matt of Boone; sister-in-law's, Joan (Haberer) Matt of Houston, TX and Priscilla (Paulson) Matt of Aurora, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Jim's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Sacred Heart School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boone News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
515-432-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel - Boone

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved