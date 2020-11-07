James Goetzinger
Boone - James Goetzinger, age 88, of Boone, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
Friends called from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone. Masks were required and social distancing was in place. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Boone.
James Cornelius Goetzinger was born to William and Catherine (Hunkler) Goetzinger on September 02, 1932 in Raeville, NE. He graduated in a class of two from Raeville, Nebraska High School in 1950.
Jim was drafted to the United States Army in March of 1953. He served for two years, and was stationed overseas for six months of his service.
On January 21, 1958, Jim was united in marriage with Peggy Joann Hayes in Lyons, NE. From this union were three children: David, Cheryl, and Diane.
Jim worked for the Nebraska Highway Department following his return home from service. He began working for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, where he retired after 29 years. He was retired for all of a month before he started working again. Jim worked various jobs before eventually taking a position at Sacred Heart School for 17 years, until his final retirement at the age of 86.
Jim had a strong work ethic and faith. In time of leisure, Jim loved to listen to polka music. He could listen all day and would watch Molly Bee's Polka Band every Saturday night. He enjoyed the old country music, such as Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Catherine Goetzinger; and brothers, Walt and William Goetzinger; and sister, Bernice Beiermann. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Goetzinger; children, David (Molly) Goetzinger of Altoona, Cheryl Goetzinger of Mason City, and Diane Behle of Boone; grandchildren, Dr. Christopher (Heidi) Goetzinger, Abby Goetzinger, Ryan Goetzinger, Taylor Goetzinger, Logan Goetzinger (Rachel Schroeder), and Quentin Behle; great-grandchildren, Grady, Sawyer, and Archer Goetzinger; along with many nieces and nephews.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Sacred Heart School.