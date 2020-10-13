James Miller
Boone - Longtime business owner of Miller Door and Window, James Miller passed away at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, Iowa on October 9, 2020 at the age of 83 years.
James Leon Miller, son of Ralph H. and Matilda (Quick) Miller, was born August 5, 1937 in Boone, Iowa. James grew up in Boone, Iowa and graduated from Boone High School in 1956. He then went to DMACC in Boone, Iowa where he earned a degree in Liberal Arts. James also was in the National Guard from 1958 to 1967.
On November 12, 1958, James was united in marriage to Sharon Woodvine. They were the proud parents of three children: Douglas, Curtis, and Christopher. They made their home in Perry, Iowa where James worked for Safeway for one year. They then moved to Boone, Iowa and James went to work for Lawson Grocery. James later went to work for his father at Miller Door and Window, and later took over the business when his father retired. It was a family business for 50 year. Sharon and the three boys also worked with James unit he retired and closed the business.
James loved flowers, remodeling homes, and woodworking, especially making furniture. Many of the pieces in their home are pieces that James made. He also enjoyed traveling and taking his boys to the Boundary Waters. James was a 40 year member of the Boone Lions Club. He was also a member of the James Gang, he has now been greeted by the other James Gang members.
James was a preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Sharon Miller of Boone, Iowa; three sons: Douglas Miller of Des Moines, Iowa, Curtis Miller of Boone, Iowa, and Christopher Miller of Boone, Iowa; other relatives; and many friends.
A visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 7th Street, Boone, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the family to be used at their discretion.
