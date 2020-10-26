1/1
James Richard Krell
James Richard Krell
James Richard Krell went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020 at Stratford Specialty Care in Stratford, Iowa, formerly of Boone and Ogden, with his family by his side after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. Jim was born on June 27, 1942 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Richard and Marie Borchardt Krell. He graduated from North High School in West Union, Iowa in 1960. He then attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette, later moving to Boone where he attended Boone Junior College where he graduated.
On July 4, 1964 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Larson, to this union three children were born. Jim started working as a paper boy, he then worked for Bostrum's and Lawson's grocery stores, Bourn's Inc. and at Sundstrand Sauer Danfoss in Ames for 30 years retiring in 2005. Jim served in many areas of leadership in Mineral Ridge Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Boone. He enjoyed singing in the choir. He played basketball and softball and was an avid sports spectator.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert; and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; son Timothy Krell; daughter Kristine (Travis) Clark of Ogden; sister Judy Ann (Delbert) Morse of Burlington, IA; brother Steven (Eve) Krell of Oshkosh, WI; sister-in-law Linda Krell of Hancock, WI; 3 sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and friends.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 am Thursday, October 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 612 8th Street, Boone, Iowa with Pastor Janell Bloem officiating. Interment will be at Mineral Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeport, Iowa. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Boone, Iowa. Masks are recommended.
A livestream of the service can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/SchroederStarkWelin
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 7th Street, Boone, Iowa is assisting the family.
www.schroederfuneral.com.

Published in Boone News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Directors
609 7th Street
Boone, IA 50036-0505
(515) 432-4550
