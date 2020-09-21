Jane F. Lebo
Ogden - Jane F. Lebo passed away on September 20, 2020 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone, IA. She passed away of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Community United Methodist Church, Ogden, IA, with Pastor James "Buck" Buckhahn officiating. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden, following the funeral service. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Jane was the third child born to Benjamin F. Bentley and Ada F. Bentley on February 12, 1919 and reached the age of 101 years old. She had an older brother, Donald M. and a sister Helen. Jane spent her entire life in the Boone County area. She graduated from Jordan High School. Jane was united in marriage to J. Gordon Lebo in 1946 and they welcomed two children into the family, Terry and Ardyce. She was a member of four Methodist churches in Boone County for her entire life; Prairie Center (Jordan), Boone, Boxholm and Ogden. She was always very active in church activities. Jane enjoyed working with her hands in ceramics, crocheting and artistic painting as her pastimes. Jane loved volunteering in her church and nursing homes. Jane crocheted many cat snuggles for the Human Society in Boone.
She is survived by her son Terry and wife, Kathy of Des Moines and daughter Ardyce Flies of Plymouth, MN. Her grandchildren are Ryan Lebo of Des Moines, Todd (Rachael) Lebo of Annapolis, MD, Sara (Kyle) Roberts of Minneapolis, MN, Nicholas (Abby) Flies of Eldridge, IA and Alan (Stephanie) Flies of Plymouth, MN. She has 9 great grandchildren; Gretchen Lebo, Ella and Luke Roberts, Adelyn, Mason, Clara, Nora, Elsie, and Audrey Flies. Jane is also survived by nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceding Jane in death were her parents, siblings and her husband, Gordon. A special thanks to the staff at the Eastern Star Masonic Home for the excellent and thoughtful care they have extended to Jane the past 14 years.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Community United Methodist Church in Ogden and the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone.