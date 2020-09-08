Jeannette M. Diljak

Dallas, PA - Jeannette M. Diljak, 87, of Dallas, PA, formerly of Towanda, PA, passed away Saturday, September 5th, 2020, at Meadows Manor Assisted Living, Dallas, surrounded by family.

Born in Madrid, IA, on May 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Zoe (Long) Eppert. After graduating from Luther High School in 1951, she married Paul Diljak on June 26, 1954.

Jeannette was devoted to her husband and together they raised a wonderful family. Jeannette treasured visits with her family and looked forward to spending winters in Florida. She also enjoyed several tours in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and Hawaii. During her years at Meadows Manor, Jeannette was loved by the staff as one of their family.

Jeannette formerly was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, PA, before moving to Lewisburg, PA, and becoming a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Diljak, in 2012; sister Ruth (Ray) Schulte, and brother Richard (Helen) Eppert.

Jeannette is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Margaret "Peggy" and Phillip Mortensen of Lufkin, TX, and Teresa and Joseph Pasquariello of Plains, PA; three sons and daughters-in-law: David and Amy Diljak of Beaver Dam, WI, Charles "Jerry" and Marcia Diljak of Wayne, NJ, and Daniel and Mariann Diljak of Springville, PA; and four grandchildren: Diana Sweeney, Grace Diljak, Luke Diljak, and Paxton Diljak.

Private funeral services with interment in Lewisburg, PA, cemetery will be held at the convenience of family.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to Meadows Manor Assisted Living, 200 Lake Street, Dallas, PA, in memory of Jeannette Diljak.



