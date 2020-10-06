Jerome Bennett Lillebo

Ankeny - Jerome Bennett Lillebo, 85 of Ankeny, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny.

Jerome was born January 13, 1935, in Perry, Iowa the son of Lorentz and Sarah (Meland) Lillebo. He graduated from Perry High School in 1954 then went to work for the railroad before being drafted in the Army in 1957 and served until his honorable discharge in 1959. On October 15, 1961, Jerome was united in marriage to Carol Ann Wight in Boone. He worked 33 years for the Iowa DOT, 15 years as a supervisor. Jerome was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and in his spare time he enjoyed antiquing with Carol, refurnishing some of the pieces they would find. Jerome was especially proud of his flower garden and several of his daughter's coworkers would choose to go by the house to see his beautiful creation. Jerome was blessed to watch his grandchildren at "grandpa and grandma daycare" and wherever their grandchildren would go, he and Carol would follow. He loved being a grandpa.

Jerome is survived by his children, Angela Lillebo of Des Moines and Michael Lillebo of Des Moines; and his grandchildren, Grace Elizabeth Lillebo and Abby Renee Lillebo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his sisters, Ethel Tierney and Ruth Palmer.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements.



