Joan Tripp
1930 - 2020
Joan Tripp
Ames - Joan Theresa (Crispin) Tripp, age 90, of Ames, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Northridge Village.
Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Napier United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Born on March 9, 1930 in Santa Ana, California, Joan was the daughter of Harold and Emma (Miller) Crispin. The family returned to Iowa when Joan was four months old. They settled in Boone County. Joan attended school at Luther and Napier. She was united in marriage to Henry Tripp on May 23, 1947. They were proud parents of four children: Ralph, Robert, Marvin, and Debra. Joan was a stay-at-home mother until they started school. She then went to work in food service for Napier Elementary School and later United High School, where she retired after 34 years of service.
She had many hobbies. Joan helped on the farm, tended a large garden, and canned vegetables, including fourteen-day sweet pickles which she enjoyed giving away to friends and family. She was always active in school and church activities. She enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, following sports and attending Tops meetings.
Joan is survived by her children: Robert (Paula) Tripp of Ames, Marvin Tripp of Ames, Deb (Marc) Roberg of Afton; grandchildren: Michael (Dawn) Walstrom, Michael Tripp, and Denise Roberg; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Kenney and Karen (Burnell) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; a son, Ralph; a sister, Barbara Davis; and a brother, Charles Crispin.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Joan's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Napier United Methodist Church or mailed to the Joan Tripp Family c/o Adams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 745, Ames, Iowa 50010.

Published in Boone News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
502 Douglas Ave
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 232-5121
