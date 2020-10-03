Joanne Townsend

Ogden - Joanne J. Townsend, 84, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.

Funeral services for Joanne will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Community United Methodist Church in Ogden. Pastor Evelyn Lewiston will officiate. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden.

Joanne Jennie Huffman, daughter of Samuel and Gladys (Fox) Huffman was born on November 29, 1935 at Boone, IA. Jo graduated from Boone High School in 1954. She then attended Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa where she graduated in 1957 as a Registered Nurse.

On September 21, 1958, Jo was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Townsend in Boone, IA. The couple resided in Beaver for a short time before moving to Ogden. Jo worked as a Registered Nurse for the Boone County Hospital, Ogden Manor, Dr. Linder's Family Practice in Ogden, and the Woodward State Hospital until her retirement.

Jo was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Ogden where she was active in the Women's Circle. Her hobbies included knitting, quilting, completing puzzles, gardening, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She was also a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Kenny Townsend of Ogden, IA; children, Douglas (Debra) Townsend of Fort Dodge, IA, Nancy (Orvale) Miller of Ogden, IA, Greg (Myrna) Townsend of Holmen, WI, Joel (Tina) Townsend of Milford, KS; grandchildren, Anthony (Patricia) Townsend of Grundy Center, IA, Megan (Shannon) Myers of Fort Dodge, IA, Jenny Lee and Ty Hill of Winterset, IA, Jessie (Steve) Myer of Woodward, IA, Sarah (Ethan) Gingras of Ankeny, IA, Justin Townsend of Gardner, KS, Elisabeth Townsend of Holmen, WI, Alex Townsend of Holmen, WI, Zach Miller of Pilot Mound, IA, Josh Miller of Pilot Mound, IA; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Cannon Townsend of Grundy Center, IA, Kasey and Colton Myers of Fort Dodge, IA, Chance Cordes of Conrad, IA, Anna and Ryan Gingras of Ankeny, IA, and Addison Miller of Pilot Mound, IA.

Jo was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Townsend and her two brothers, Arvid and Harold Huffman.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Kenny Townsend, P.O. Box 592, Ogden, IA. 50212.



