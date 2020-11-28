Joe V. Dodson
Boone - Joe V. Dodson, 61, of Boone, Iowa and a former longtime resident of Dayton, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
In accordance with Joe's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A family conducted virtual memorial will be held at a later date. Please check Joe's facebook page for future service information. Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden, Iowa has been entrusted with arrangements. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Joe Van Dodson, son of Benny and Thelma (Graham) Dodson was born on April 3, 1959 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Joe graduated with the Dayton High School Class of 1978. On May 21, 2010, Joe married Deborah Ann Rowles at their home in Boone, Iowa. Joe was a lifelong truck driver. He most recently was employed for MTM Trucking.
Survivors include his loving wife, Deborah Dodson of Boone; two children, Nick Dodson of Lehigh and Katie Jo (Matthew) Pierce of Phoenix, AZ; three step children, Melissa Rowles of Minneapolis, MN, Dr. Carl Rowles DMA of Salina, KS, Eric (Victoria) Rowles of Grand Junction; two grandsons, Kaiden and Greyson Pierce of Phoenix, AZ; siblings, Roger (Brenda) Dodson of Boxholm, Cindy Polk of Dayton, Kevin (Robyn) Dodson of Boxholm, Janine (Blaine Hepp) Sigmon of Somers, Mike (Becki) Dodson of Ankeny, Tanya (Ed) Mills of Boxholm, and Tim (Anita) Dodson of Dayton. Joe is also survived by his step sisters, Debra (Rocky) Smith of Phoenix, AZ, Denise (Randy) Nissen of Dayton; step brothers, Doug (Laura) Sundine of Boone, Dwain (Jeannie) Sundine of North Liberty; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his nephew, Chase Dodson.
Expressions of sympathy for the Dodson family, may be sent to: Deborah Dodson, 1906 Linn Street, Boone, IA. 50036.