John S. Henry
Boone - John S. Henry, age 65, of Boone, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
Friends called from 2:00 until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets. Funeral service was held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural Boone.
John Stephen Henry was born on June 7, 1955 in Boone County, Iowa. He was raised in Luther and attended United Community School, where he graduated in 1974.
John was united in marriage with Lynette Bielfelt on June 7, 1975. From this union were three children: Joel, Sara, and Beth. The couple later divorced.
John had a strong work ethic up until his last month of life. He worked for the Department of Transportation for 22 years, at Swan Creek Cabinetry, and most recently for Fareway Stores, Inc. as a truck driver for many years. John was having some health complications, but said no to an early retirement and said, "This is just a vacation."
John loved trucking, but his other favorite thing was spending time with "the boys" and taking care of all the grandchildren. He would be happy to help anyone in need, no matter who they were.
John is survived by his "adoptive" mother, Helen Bielfelt; son, Joel (Spring) Henry of Adel; grandsons, "The Boys", Devon Booth, Cayl Booth, Tyler Eiteman, James Henry; grandchildren, Jacob Brauch, and Katie Brauch; great-granddaughter, Jessa Brauch; son-in-law, Joel Eiteman; sister, Cathy Crees, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Eiteman and Baby Beth Henry.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimer Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the John Henry Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, Iowa, 50036.