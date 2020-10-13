1/1
Kevin Theodore "K.T." Christians
{ "" }
Kevin Theodore "K.T." Christians
Boone - Kevin Theodore "K.T." Christians, age 65, of Boone, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.
Friends may call from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at 6th and Marshall in Boone, where there will be a Masonic Service held at 7:00 P.M. The family will be present from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone.
Kevin was born in Goldfield, Iowa in 1955 and was raised by Theodore and Marie (Kahlen) Christians. The family moved to Claremont, CA in 1962 before returning to Iowa where Kevin graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1973. Kevin married Gina (Miller) Christians in 1984. They settled in Boone and had two children, Anne and Kyle, as well as multiple beloved cats and dogs (Janice, Woody, Rusty, Lena, Chester, and Jack). Kevin worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, later the Union Pacific Railroad, as a railroad engineer for 43 years, retiring in 2017. He was also elected local chairman for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, a position he held for nearly 20 years. Kevin enjoyed traveling, particularly to the southwest, baseball, participating in his local Freemason chapter, blues music, westerns, and making and eating chili.
Kevin is survived by his children, Anne (Drew) Christians of Minneapolis, MN, and Kyle Christians of Des Moines, IA; mother-in-law Patricia Miller of Boone; sister-in-law Linnea (Dave) Hadaway of Minneapolis, MN; brother-in-law Corey (Penny) Miller of Harcourt, IA; brother-in-law Scott (Cece) Miller of Junction City, KS; and sister-in-law Micah (Scott) Madison of Cambridge, IA; as well as many nieces and nephews, and Lena the cat.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Marie Christians, and his wife of 32 years, Gina (Miller) Christians.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at 6th and Marshall in Boone and online condolences may be left for the family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Published in Boone News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
