Linda Susan Cox
Linda Susan Cox
February 24, 1960 – September 1, 2020
Linda Susan Cox, 60, of the Southfield Wellness Community passed away at the Paula Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, where she had been a resident since August 10, 2020.
Linda was born on February 24, 1960, in Nevada, Iowa to Dorothy May (Coon) and Donald Jr. Cox. Linda has been retired for several years. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Boone, Iowa.
Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Richard W. Cox.
She is survived by her sisters: Martha (Butch) Kent of Stratford, IA, and Donna (Arnie) Strickland of Woodward, IA; and brothers: Randy Cox and Mark Cox, both of Boone, IA.
Burial took place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Memorials may be directed to the family to use at their discretion and can be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, IA 50036.
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home
515-432-4550

Published in Boone News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
