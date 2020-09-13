Linda Susan Cox

February 24, 1960 – September 1, 2020

Linda Susan Cox, 60, of the Southfield Wellness Community passed away at the Paula Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, where she had been a resident since August 10, 2020.

Linda was born on February 24, 1960, in Nevada, Iowa to Dorothy May (Coon) and Donald Jr. Cox. Linda has been retired for several years. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Boone, Iowa.

Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Richard W. Cox.

She is survived by her sisters: Martha (Butch) Kent of Stratford, IA, and Donna (Arnie) Strickland of Woodward, IA; and brothers: Randy Cox and Mark Cox, both of Boone, IA.

Burial took place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorials may be directed to the family to use at their discretion and can be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, IA 50036.

Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home

515-432-4550



