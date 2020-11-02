1/1
Lucille (Fincher) Sterner
1923 - 2020
Boone - Lucille (Fincher) Sterner, age 97, of Boone, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in her home at Westhaven Community, where she had lived for the past 14 years.
A private family graveside was held at Oakwood Cemetery in Moingona. A celebration of Lucille's life will be held at a later date.
I. Lucille (Fincher) Sterner was born on January 7, 1923 to Con and Minnie F. (Hopkins) Fincher in Monroe County, IA, near Albia. She attended high school in Tama, IA.
Lucille was united in marriage with Morgan I. Sterner on April 3, 1946 in Topeka, Kansas. Lucille worked at the Evangelical Free Church Home, now Westhaven Community, in Boone from 1981 until her retirement in 1992.
Lucille enjoyed cooking and was famous for her chicken and noodles. She loved gardening and yardwork. She raised beautiful gladiolas in her garden. Lucille's yard was always kept neat and tidy and she would even sweep the street clean. She loved feeding and watching birds.
Lucille was an avid reader. She also enjoyed doing word puzzles, cross-stitch and embroidery. She and her husband, Morgan, enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
She was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone. She was also an active volunteer at Marion Street Methodist Church.
Lucille is survived by her children: Morgan (Eunice) Sterner of Ogden, Sven (Jeanette) Sterner of Holly Lake, Texas, Donald (Carol) Brandon of New Haven, Michigan, Donna Accettola of Seattle, Washington, Rosalie (Norman) Taylor of Eastman, Georgia, Janet (Ted) Welch of Macedonia, Marsha (David) Bergstrom of Titonka, and Margaret (Kenny) Bayliss of Davenport; a daughter-in-law, Carol Sterner of Morning Sun; 30 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morgan; a daughter, Rose Ann; a son, Jerry; an infant granddaughter, a sister, Sarah Barnes; and brothers: Paul Fincher, Raymond Fincher, and three brothers in infancy.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone. Online condolences may be left for Lucille's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Westhaven Community in Boone.

Published in Boone News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
515-432-3900
