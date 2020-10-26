Marion L. "Pete" Jones
Boone - Marion L. "Pete" Jones, age 80, of Boone, Iowa passed away on October 22, 2020 at VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines, Iowa.
Pete donated his body to Science. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date.
Pete was born in Boone to Marion "Jiggs" and Evelyn (Walters) Jones on July 17, 1940. At the age of 17 Pete enlisted in the United States Navy volunteering for Underwater Demolition Teams. Pete was then selected for Seal Training. He served as a Navy Seal for the remainder of his service. In Vietnam, Pete earned a Bronze Star with a V for Valor, 3 Purple Hearts, The Vietnam Service Medal with 3 stars and numerous other commendations. After his service Pete returned to Boone and raised a family with wife Pam (Mondt) Jones and worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 33 years.
Pete was a life member of the VFW Post 817, where he served as Post Commander for several years and also as District Commander for the state of Iowa. He was a life member of the following organizations: American Legion Post 56, Vietnam Veterans of America, Order of the Purple Heart, Iowa State Trail Riders, and the Hunt and Fish Club.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pam Jones of Boone; three children, Scott (Jana) Jones of Collins, Kim (Mark) McDonald of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Matt (fiancé Shannon Williams) Jones of Boone; 7 grandchildren, Ithica, Teara and Gunnar Jones, Megan and Tom McDonald, and Bailey and Laney Jones; a sister, Sharon (John) Chidester of Boone; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Walters of Boone and Brigitte Mondt of Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences me be left to Pete's family at www.shroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Pete Jones Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA 50036.