Mary Diana (nee Longworth) Koester

Boone - Mary Koester, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to so very many passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born in Boone, Iowa on December 16, 1936 to her late parents, Dr. Wallace and Helen (nee Cole) Longworth.

Mary graduated from Boone High School in 1955 and from Iowa State University in 1959, where she majored in English and Home Economics. She was very active with her Pi Beta Phi Sorority and other campus activities. She met the love of her life, Kipp Koester, at Iowa State. They were married in December of 1959, before spending the next several years stationed in Quantico, Virginia and Camp Pendleton in Vista, California, while Kipp served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and Mary taught Home Economics and English at the local high school. Their first child, Carolyn, was born in Philadelphia, PA, where Kipp attended Wharton and Mary continued teaching. They then moved to Whitefish Bay, WI, where Diana and Steven were born, and built a beautiful life full of family and friends, of which Mary was the center.

For several years, Mary was an award-winning real estate agent with Federated Realty in Shorewood. In retirement, Mary and Kipp became Naples, Florida residents but continued to maintain a home in Wisconsin where they spent their summers.

Throughout her life, Mary loved playing golf at Tripoli Country Club and the Country Club of Naples. She also enjoyed skiing, attending book and bridge clubs, and, most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. She was a member of the Junior League of Milwaukee and P.E.O., and was actively involved with the North Shore Presbyterian Church in Shorewood, WI and Mooring Presbyterian in Naples, FL. Mary had an artistic bent, too. She was a talented visual artist in high school and college and an accomplished violinist—her favorite activity. She played violin with her high school orchestra and later with the Landsdown Symphony Orchestra in Philadelphia and the Naples Orchestra and Chorus in Naples, FL.

Mary's bright smile lit the room and touched everyone in her presence. She was strong, selfless, supremely compassionate and capable. Always positive, she saw the good in everyone and every situation. Her faith was very important to her, guiding her through life. She was dearly loved and admired. She will be deeply missed.

Mary Koester is survived by her devoted husband Kipp; daughter Carolyn (Joe) Duris and their children, Carly and Joey; daughter Diana (Mike) Sullivan and her daughters Beth and Dawn; and son Steven (Jessie) and their daughter Iris; brother Richard (Barbara) Longworth; and four nieces: Susan Longworth, Katherine Ann Davidson, Liz Hall, and Mary Louise Coker.

Pivate family service was held at North Shore Presbyterian Church. If so desired, memorials can be made to the North Shore Presbyterian Church Legacy Fund, 4048 N. Bartlett Ave., Shorewood, WI 53211. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon, WI serving the family 262-241-8085



