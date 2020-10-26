Mary (Vickery) HoweBoone - Mary (Vickery) Howe, age 87, of the Madrid Home and formerly of Boone, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone.Mary Leola (Vickery) Howe was born to Carl and Leola (Witter) Vickery on July 18, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Boone High School in 1951.Mary was united in marriage with Paul Richard Howe on November 27, 1952. From this union, two children: Ben and Marcia. Mary loved her family and loved playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Mary was a speed demon when she was young. It would not be unusual to find her doing at least double the posted speed limit, even if it was just taking lunch to her husband, Paul, who was in the field. She always had a desire to make wonderful food. Whenever she tasted something she loved she would immediately ask for the recipe and not let up until she got it.Mary's favorite hobby was giving gifts. She loved seeing the joy on her loved ones faces. She loved hearing about how much her gift was used or played with. Oddly enough, she loved unwrapping gifts, even more than the gifts themselves. She would painstakingly unwrap each gift so that the paper was perfect. To her, the packaging and time to prepare the gift was more important than what was inside.Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul, who passed away on December 17, 2015; son, Ben Howe; and daughter, Marcia Beaman. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Howe of Boone; grandchildren, Kris (Morgan) Beaman of Boone, Krisiti (Eric) Langill of Eagan, MN, Katie (Michael) Kuehner of Des Moines, Ben (Erica) Howe of Des Moines, and Jon (Laura) Howe of NE; and 10 great-grandchildren.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Mary's family at