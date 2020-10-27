1/1
Patricia (Finnerty) Vickers
1930 - 2020
Boone - Patricia (Finnerty) Vickers, age 90, of Boone and formerly of Rhode Island, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone.
Private family services will be held at a later date in Rhode Island.
Patricia Elliott (Finnerty) Vickers was born to Joseph and Annie Mae (Garvin) Finnerty on September 1, 1930 in Riverside, RI. She grew up right next to the Naragansett Bay near the Pomham Lighthouse. She attended East Providence High School, RI.
Pat was united in marriage with James Walter Vickers on June 21, 1952 in East Providence, RI.
On March 17, 1957, Pat and her sister, Joan, were baptized together as Jehovah's Witnesses. And the whole family became Jehovah's Witnesses.
Pat worked at Newport Creamery and then for the duration of her working years, at Almac's Grocery Store.
Pat loved the ocean and collecting seashells, which decorated her home, traveling, loving Aruba the best, and shopping! She shopped for all things red, her favorite color by far. Another interest of Pat's was wood, it goes back to her father being a carpenter. She used to work with wood over sewing like her daughters. In recent years, the smell and texture of wood brought Pat comfort.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, James Vickers; and all 7 of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (David) Borsos of Boone and Patti (Jesse) Zimmerman of WI; grandchildren, Heidi Borsos, Jodi (Carl) Hamilton, Bonni Brock, Lee (Jordan) Zimmerman, Shane (Chelsea) Zimmerman, and Brooke (Kenny) Burke; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Pat's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Pat Vickers Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA, 50036.

Published in Boone News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
515-432-3900
