Raechel A. Hollingshead
Ogden - Raechel A. Hollingshead, 98, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Westhaven Community in Boone, Iowa.
A graveside service for Raechel will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden, Iowa. Reverend James Buckhahn will officiate. A come and go visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden. Masks and social distancing will be required. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Raechel Arlene Caldwell, daughter of Lloyd and Anna (Zunkel) Caldwell was born on August 9, 1922 in Pilot Mound Township in Boone County, Iowa. She graduated from the Ogden High School Class of 1940.
Raechel met her future husband, Don Hollingshead at sunday school at the Batin Chapel Church east of Ogden. On January 7, 1943, Raechel married Donald K. Hollingshead in Norfolk, Virginia. The couple resided in Corpus Christie, Texas until the end of WWII. They then returned to Iowa where they resided on a farm north of Boone. In 1952, they moved to a farm north of Ogden. Mr. Hollingshead passed away in 1998.
Raechel was a longtime member of the Community United Methodist Church where she was active in ladies aide. She was an Avon representative for over 40 years and also enjoyed activities at the McGraw Center. Raechel especially loved her farm, playing BINGO, eating out, and was very proud of her Ogden heritage. Raechel truly cherished her 98th Birthday Parade and card shower that was held at Westhaven Community.
In addition to her parents, Raechel was preceded in death by her husband, Don Hollingshead.
Survivors include her son, Tom Hollingshead of Ogden; daughter-in-law, Lucinda Hollingshead also of Ogden; three grandsons, Ben (Jeanne) Hollingshead, Alex (Jacque) Hollingshead, and Chet Hollingshead all of Ogden; great grandchildren, William, Nora, Owen and Ivy Hollingshead; and many cousins.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Hollingshead family at: 833 H Avenue, Ogden, Iowa 50212. All memorials will be given to the Community United Methodist Church in Ogden in memory of Raechel.