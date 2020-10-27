Richard (Rick) Houser

Richard (Rick) Houser 75 passed away Sept. 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Rick was a Navy Veteran and lived most of his adult life on the East Coast.

Rick was born and raised in Boone and always enjoyed returning for Pufferbilly Days to visit friends from his days in Boone and his classmates from 1963.

He will be missed by his sister Judy and nephews Brian and Eric his step-daughter Michele Adans, as well as all his friends.



