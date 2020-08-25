Richard (Rick) Lee Bratcher, Jr.
Ames - Richard (Rick) Lee Bratcher, Jr, age 65, of Ames, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter.
Richard (Rick) Lee Bratcher, Jr was born in on August 16, 1954 in Cherry Point, North Carolina. He was the son of Richard and Mildred (Gillikin) Bratcher of Hubert, NC. Rick's father was in the Marine Corps and they lived in several different areas growing up. He graduated from Swansboro High School in Swansboro, North Carolina in 1972. He continued his education at Western University in North Carolina prior to joining the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Debra Horton on March 10, 1978 at Jacksonville, North Carolina. Rick served in the United States Army as a Medical Specialist for six years before his honorable discharge. He went on to earn his degree as a Registered Nurse and worked for the State of Iowa at the Woodward Resource Center until his retirement in 2015. Debra passed on July 8, 2011. On September 22, 2012, Rick married Kimberly Tesdahl at the Salvation Army in Boone.
Rick was a longtime Scout Leader of Grand Junction and was a member of the Salvation Army in Boone. He enjoyed watching movies and reading fantasy and science fiction books. Rick loved all kinds of music. During his retirement, Rick enjoyed traveling, making trips to Las Vegas, Boston, Branson and wintering in Texas. He loved the ocean and deep sea fishing. Rick liked to tell stories of his years as a medic in the Army. He was especially proud of his children and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Kim of Ames; four sons: Richard (Jenny) Bratcher, III of Beatrice, NE; Larry Bratcher of Ames, IA; James Bratcher (Ashley Roberts) of Grand Island, NE; David Bratcher of Beatrice, NE; three daughters, Kera Tesdahl of Mason City, IA; Abbey (Roman) Malone of Boone, IA; Ashley Tesdahl of Des Moines, IA; a sister, Linda (Steve) Matthews of Swansboro, North Carolina; a brother, Jim Bratcher of Jacksonville, Florida; 12 grandchildren. Preceeded in death by Debra Horton Bratcher (wife), Richard Lee Bratcher, Sr (Father) and Mildred Gillikin Bratcher (Mother).
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schoeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at 6th and Marshall in Boone and online condolences may be left for the family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family and mailed to Schoeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, PO Box 15, Boone, Iowa 50036.