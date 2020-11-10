Rosemary Moorman
Boone - Rosemary (Phelan) Moorman, age 82, of Boone, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Westhaven Community in Boone.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone. A celebration of Rosemary's life may be held at a later date. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Rosemary (Phelan) Moorman was born to George and Lilith (Rice) Phelan in Boone, Iowa on February 22, 1938. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated in 1955.
On May 9, 1959, Rosemary was united in marriage with Raymond Moorman at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone.
Rosemary was a stay at home mother, besides her seasonal tax help to accounting firms. She remained busy with her volunteer work.
Rosemary was an active member at Sacred Heart, including the Alter Society, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and volunteering in many other areas. She also was a longtime member of a local Bridge club.
Rosemary and Raymond enjoyed retirement by traveling to Arizona for a month each year with dear friends Ed and Jan Swain. They enjoyed making numerous visits to the Mesa Mart, as Rosemary had a passion for shopping. She was always a stylish woman and worked hard to make Raymond presentable too. Rosemary was well known for her Christmas stockings. Each Christmas the entire family eagerly looked forward to digging into the stockings she filled with unique and thoughtful gifts.
The most important thing in Rosemary's life was her family. She loved them with all her heart and made sure to host events for everyone to gather. As the grandchildren were growing up, Raymond and Rosemary had a pool with many pool parties and BBQ's held in the back yard.
Rosemary is preceded by her parents; and granddaughter, Sarabeth Dubberke. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Raymond of Boone; daughters, Lisa (Dan) Dillavou of Osceola, IA, Jean (Mike) Dubberke of Cambridge, IA, and Stephanie (Jim) Pulse of Pleasantville, IA; grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Huston, Adam (Samantha) Dillavou, Rebecca (Mitch) Steimel, Gabe Dubberke (Cassie Nemmers), Joshua Pulse, and Trevor Pulse; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Dorothy Dillavou and Graham and Levi Steimel; and sisters, Corine Sudderberg of Iowa Falls, IA and Pat (Dave) Anderson of Titonka, IA.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Sacred Heart Community.