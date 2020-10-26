Scott J. Mallicoat
Boone - Scott J. Mallicoat, age 60, of Boone, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home.
Friends called from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Moingona.
Scott James Mallicoat was born to Gary Allen and Janice Mae (Carpenter) Mallicoat on December 22, 1959 in Boone. He graduated from Boone High School in 1978.
Scott was united in marriage with Deb K. (McCoy) Kathman on March 8, 2008 at the Giggling Goat.
At the time of their marriage, Scott worked as a mechanic for Litzel Lumber. When that company closed Scott began working for Boone Rental, where he worked the next 15 years until his recent retirement in July of 2020.
Scott was a respectful guy who lived a simple life. He used to say, "I never had a want", even when Deb asked simple questions like what he wanted from the store. Scott and Deb went almost everywhere together, often on a motorcycle, and made many memories over their 14 years together.
Scott loved hunting, fishing, and nature and was a member of the Hunting and Fishing Club. Many of Scott's most treasured memories were made when he and the guys would go to the family cabin to hunt deer. He was an avid birdwatcher who enjoyed camping and long drives on old river roads. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching westerns, grilling out, and his dogs.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Janice Mallicoat; in-laws, Pat and Connie McCoy (Lacey); his sister, Wendy Miller and his two favorite dogs, Hooter and Buckshot. He is survived by his wife, Deb Mallicoat; daughter, Bre Kathman; brother, Mike (Lori) Mallicoat; sister, Ann Reeves; brother-in-law, Mike Miller; father-in-law Jim Lacey; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Scott's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scott Mallicoat Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA, 50036.