Stanley Redeker

Boone - Stanley Frederick Redeker, was born on August 4, 1926 and died November 22, 2020. At his request, he has been cremated and there will be no memorial service. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 7th Street, Boone, Iowa is assisting the family.



