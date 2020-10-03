Tamara Lee (Failor) Johns
Cedar Rapids - Tamara Lee (Failor) Johns, 61, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Antioch Christian Church in Marion, Iowa. Private family inurnment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion.
Tamara was born September 27, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Darell and Patricia (Mentzer) Failor. She graduated from Perry High School. Tamara enjoyed reading and drawing. She loved shopping for Halloween and Christmas décor to bestow on her children. Tamara especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Some of her favorite times were taking all the grandkids on outings or day trips, including to Reiman Gardens in Ames and the Omaha Zoo, and making sugar cookies for the holidays. Tamara had a soft spot for animals and dearly loved her two cats, Oreo and Midnight. Her friends in Boone and her clients held a special place in her heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tamara is survived and lovingly remembered by her father, Darell Failor of Marion; children, Brandy (Tony) Taylor of Cedar Rapids, Shane (Libby) Johns of Altoona, and Amanda (Tim) Wiley of Marion; nine grandchildren, Bryon, Seth, Kaylie, Calvin, Spencer, Collin, Tyler, Adeline and Annabelle; siblings, Teresa Failor of Marion, Tom (Rhonda) Failor of Des Moines, Iowa, and Ted (Vicki) Failor of Austin, Minnesota; and many very loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia on September 26, 2020.
Memorials in Tamara's memory may be made to the family.
