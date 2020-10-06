Vivian Silver
Boone - Vivian Silver, age 95, of Boone, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Boone County Hospital.
A private family funeral service was held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Squire Boone Cemetery, South of Boone.
Vivian Loraine (Waechter) Silver was born to L. Ned and L. Merle (Schenck) Waechter on August 27, 1925 in Lincoln, NE. She graduated from Lamoni High School in Lamoni, Iowa in 1943.
Vivian was united in marriage with Donald W. Silver on December 11, 1943 at Walnut Park Church in Independence, MO. The two of them worked at the North American Bomber Plant in Kansas City during World War II.
Vivian and Donald moved to Boone in 1962, where they owned and operated the North Side Cleaners, working side by side 24/7 for 25 years. Don and Vivian retired May 15, 1987. In retirement, they traveled to Mexico, Great Britain, Whales, Ireland, Scotland, and Hawaii.
Outside Don and Vivian's working and traveling, they raised four children together. Family was the most important thing in Vivian's life. She also enjoyed quilting, reading, and friends.
Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, L. Ned and L. Merle Waechter; husband, Don Silver, who passed away on September 22, 2017; her in-laws, Howard and Fern Silver; daughter-in-law, Barb Silver; and brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" McGrath.
Vivian is survived by her children, Richard W. Silver of Boone, Ronald E. (Mindy) Silver of Frisco, TX, Carla (Jeff) Toms of Boone, and Roger J. (Shelly) Silver of Polk City; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth McGrath of Independence, MO.
Vivian's wish for all her friends and family left to cherish her memory, is to choose to be happy.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Vivian's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Vivian Silver Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, Iowa, 50036.