Yvonne "Bonnie" Marie Huber
Boone - Yvonne "Bonnie" Marie Huber, 89, of Boone, Iowa passed away at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Bonnie had previously been a resident of Westhaven Community in Boone since January 21, 2019.
Bonnie was born on April 17, 1931 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Irene (Craig) Huber. In her early years Bonnie worked as a beautician, later in life she worked in food service at Iowa State University, and then as a housekeeper at the University of Northern Iowa, where she worked until her retirement. She was a member of the Women's Club of Grundy Center and the Knights of Columbus.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Irene and Lawrence Huber; spouses: Ralph Miller; Hal Byrd, and Larry Cleppe; son Robert Hunemiller; granddaughters: Carrie Marsh and Emily Garrison; two infant sisters, and one infant brother.
She is survived by her two daughters: Cathy Marsh of Boone, IA; and Michelle (Mark) Garrison of Lake Jackson, TX; grandchildren: Jeni (Kasy) Phol; James Wismer; Chris (Heather) Staebler; Matt (Lindsey) Staebler; Jessica (Jason) Brogden; Michael (Angela) Heinig; Jeanie (Travis) McGee, and Levi Garrison; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bonnie loved her family very much, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home with Pastor David Swinton officiating. Graveside services took place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to the family to use at their discretion and can be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, Iowa 50036.
