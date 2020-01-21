|
|
Aaron B. Collins
It is with deep sadness that the family of Aaron B. Collins announces his passing on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 73. Aaron was born October 10, 1946 to the late Jesse and Josephine Beaugrand in Danbury, CT.
Aaron was known by his family as "B" or Budge. Aaron had a lifetime career in information technology retiring in 2009 from Cartus in Danbury. Upon retirement, Aaron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to fish and also enjoyed hunting, reading and good jokes. Aaron was always there to lend an ear or support to anyone who needed it throughout his life. His considerate and gentle soul will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Aaron was predeceased by brother, Gregory Collins, in September 2019. Budge will be greatly missed by his sisters, Patricia Epstein, Nancy Collins (Ken) and Marleen Rathfon-Hubert along with "brother" Brian Tuttle, "sister" Nadine Johnson and the love of his life, Betty Woodin Lee.
Aaron will be lovingly remembered by his Aunt Peg and God children Adam, Anthony, Corey, Kristey, Laurie, Rachel and Tammy as well as several nieces and nephews. Aaron served in United States Army in Panama from 1966-1968 training troops for Vietnam.
Aaron's family will be accepting condolences on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A Funeral Service will be held at Green Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
As an avid cat lover, donations can be made in Aaron's memory to Because4paws.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Collins family.
Published in News Times on Jan. 22, 2020