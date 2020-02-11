The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Danbury Commons
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Fricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Fricker


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Fricker Obituary
Agnes J. Fricker
Agnes J. Fricker, 92, a resident of Danbury Commons, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Fricker was born in Danbury, February 22, 1927, a daughter of Wilbur and Caroline (Wittek) Conlea.
She attended Danbury schools and was a employed with Sikorsky Aircraft Aviation Company and later at the former Fairfield Hills State Hospital, Newtown, CT.
A lifelong area resident, she enjoyed music and dance and was an active participant at the Danbury Senior Center.
Mrs. Fricker is survived by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fricker was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Christopher, a brother, Wilbur Conlea and husband, Ray Fricker.
A Mass for the Repose of her soul will be offered on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Danbury Commons.
There will be no calling hours.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -