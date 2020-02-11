|
|
Agnes J. Fricker
Agnes J. Fricker, 92, a resident of Danbury Commons, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Fricker was born in Danbury, February 22, 1927, a daughter of Wilbur and Caroline (Wittek) Conlea.
She attended Danbury schools and was a employed with Sikorsky Aircraft Aviation Company and later at the former Fairfield Hills State Hospital, Newtown, CT.
A lifelong area resident, she enjoyed music and dance and was an active participant at the Danbury Senior Center.
Mrs. Fricker is survived by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fricker was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Christopher, a brother, Wilbur Conlea and husband, Ray Fricker.
A Mass for the Repose of her soul will be offered on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Danbury Commons.
There will be no calling hours.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
