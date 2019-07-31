The News-Times Obituaries
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Danbury, CT
Aida De Jesus Rodrigues Obituary
Aida Rodrigues
Aida de Jesus Rodrigues, 102, of Danbury, CT, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. John Paul II Center for Health Care in Danbury. She was the wife of the late Thypolito Rodrigues.
Born in Cunha Baixa, Mangualde, Portugal to the late Antonio and Maria de Jesus Augusto, Aida immigrated to the United States in 1964, settling in Danbury.
Aida was a seamstress for various clothing manufacturers in Danbury until her retirement in 1978. She was a devoted and active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Danbury.
Besides her husband and parents, Aida was predeceased by her daughter, Maria Jesus Rodrigues.
Survivors include her children: Antonio Rodrigues and his wife, Deolinda, of Danbury; and Maria Conceicao Rodrigues of Danbury. Her brother: Ramiro Augusto of Portugal. Her grandchildren: Victor Rodrigues and his wife, Anabella; Luis Rodrigues and his wife, Kim; and Connie Amaral. 6 great-grandchildren also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Danbury, with the Rev. Jose Brito-Martins, Pastor, officiating. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
There are no calling hours.
Contributions in Aida's memory may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 149 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, CT 06810.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 1, 2019
