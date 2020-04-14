|
|
Aida Haddad Shoushani
Aida Haddad Shoushani, 84, of Danbury, CT beloved widow of Michel Joseph Shoushani, died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Mrs. Shoushani was born in Jaffa Palestine, February 10, 1936, to Nicola and Helena Haddad. She spent her early childhood years in Jaffa, and later resided in Beirut Lebanon where she married her husband of 58 years.
Aida immigrated to the United States with her family in 1969 and settled in Danbury. She is survived by her daughter, Yola Rowe, her husband Brian, and their children, Brian and Casey of New Milford, CT. Her son Tony Shoushani, his wife Paula, and their children, Michael and Hannah of Brookfield, CT. Her son Joseph Shoushani, his wife Dina, and their children, Daniel and Christina of Danbury, CT. Her daughter Sonia Orito, her husband Joe, and their children Jacqueline and Nicole, and great-grandchildren Analisa and Griffin Milburn of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Haddad, and grandson, Joseph Orito. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 15, 2020