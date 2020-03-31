|
Albert O. Anderson
Albert O. Anderson, age 92, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from complications brought on by a stroke in December 2019. He was the widower of Arlene Haymond and was a son of the late Olaf and Gertrude Anderson.
Al resided in Weston, Connecticut and also resided at the family lake house in New Farifield, CT. Al was a retired SNET telephone foreman who spent his entire career supporting the telephone company in various roles. Al served in the United States Army during WWII and following his service was a commander to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW 10190). He remained active in his local community taking the role as the fire commissioner for the Georgetown Fire Department, was a past Grand Marshall at the 2013 Weston Memorial Day Parade and was a Deacon at the Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown, CT. In his free time, he enjoyed completing mechanical work for cars and boats, working on his home improvement projects, watching and supporting all aspects of racing and going on camping trips.
Most importantly, Al was a family man, always putting his family's needs before those of his own and was a friend to everyone who knew him. A man that found his true love, his deceased wife Arlene, married her, and still long after her death stayed true to her, continuing to attend church services honoring her passing. Al was an admirable man who would go out of his way to help others. Al loved to socialize and enjoyed having a Manhattan with family or friends.
Al was preceded in death by his wife Arlene Anderson of 53 years who passed away in 2003, and his grandson Adam Anderson and sister Claire Church. Al is survived by his son Gary Anderson of Bethel and daughter Robin Rosa of New Milford. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Danny, Mandy, Todd and Ingrid. Al was also fortunate to be survived by his great-grandchildren Lauren, Thomas, Mikey, Cameron, and Landon, his great-great grandson Xander, along with his nephew Tommy Church and family of Norwalk.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date in the summer of 2020. A Burial with full military honors was held privately at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk. For service information and to offer online condolences to Al's family please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2020