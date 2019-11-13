|
Albert Reinehr
Danbury – Mr. Albert George Reinehr, age 85, of Danbury, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Candlewood Valley Rehabilitation Center in New Milford. He was the husband of Karthryn (Gamble) Reinehr.
Mr. Reinehr was born December 22,1933 in Bridgeport, son of the late Albert A. and Catherine (Friedle) Reinehr. He received his degree from the Bridgeport Engineering Institute/Fairfield University, worked as an electrical engineer for over 40 years at Automatic Signal/Siemens Corporation in Norwalk and after his retirement, worked for 15 years in the electrical department at Lowe's. He was a communicant of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. He and his wife Kathryn enjoyed cross country skiing and bicycling on Cape Cod.
In addition to his wife Kathryn, Mr. Reinehr is survived by his daughters: Deborah Reinehr of Woodbury and Amy Roberts of Lowell, MA, his sister: Rose Elliott of Milford, his grandchildren: Brittany Roberts, Cathryn Roberts, Benjamin Roberts and Nathaniel Roberts, one niece, two nephews and one grandnephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 104 Main Street, Danbury, CT 06810. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 14, 2019