Albert Klucsik

Albert Imre Klucsik
Albert Imre Klucsik of Newtown went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5. He was 75 years old. Albert was the son of Sandor Klucsik and Anna Horvath of Budapest, Hungary. Albert emigrated from Hungary in 1972, and moved to Danbury, CT, where he later met his wife Linda. Albert worked for Mikon Products in Oxford, CT as a silkscreen printer and punch press operator for 10 years. Albert also worked as a custodian for Brookfield Public Schools for 22 years until his retirement in 2008. Albert was a member of Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church, along with his wife Linda. Albert is survived by his wife of 44 years Linda (Fuller) Klucsik, his daughter Kathleen Klucsik and granddaughters Zoe and Ruby Bateman and son-in-law Richard Bateman of Newtown, his brothers Sandor and Gabor of Hungary and his brother Steven of New Mexico, his sisters Erzsebet, Judit, and Zsuzsanna of Hungary, and many nieces and nephews. Albert was predeceased by his parents Sandor Klucsik and Anna Horvath and sister Maria of Hungary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude www.stjude.org
Interment for family only will be at Newtown Village Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be at Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church in Monroe. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honanfh.com